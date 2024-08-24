Jacksonville arrest of former Jaguars player leads to 5-game suspension

Jacksonville, Fla. — The NFL is reporting that former Jaguars player, Zay Jones, has been suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from Jones’ November 2023 arrest in Jacksonville on a domestic violence charge.

According to Jones’ arrest report, police found several scratches on a woman’s neck after she argued with him.

Action News Jax told you when those charges were dropped in March of 2024.

However, the NFL said that the arrest was a violation of its policy, and now Jones is out for five games.

Jones played two seasons with the Jaguars before being picked up by the Arizona Cardinals.

