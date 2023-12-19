Local

Jacksonville Beach police are searching for a missing teen

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for missing teen Courtesy of Jacksonville Beach Police Department

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing teenager.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Kylie Short, a 5′09″ 200 lb. teen who was last seen on 16th Avenue near Huguenot Park on December 13. Police say Short was last seen wearing a tye-dye long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, purple and white pajama pants, and gray-colored Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corporal Warren at 904-247-6341

©2023 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!