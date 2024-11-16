Jacksonville Beach police investigating shooting

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday.

According to officials, the shooting took place around 10:42 p.m.

It happened on the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South.

This is all the information police have released so far.

If you know anything, contact the department at 904-270-1661.

