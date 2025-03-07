Jacksonville Beach votes to move forward with new music festival

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a vote from the City Council to move forward with the proposal.

A new wave could be crashing into Jacksonville Beach, except from sound rather than from the sea.

Real Time Entertainment and Management, known as RTEAM, a company based in Jacksonville Beach that helps organize other local music events, has successfully gotten the city to move forward with its “Spring Fling” idea for the Seawalk Pavilion.

RTEAM said the “Spring Fling” would hope to sell around 7,000 tickets for people to see live, local artists and art displays honoring Florida’s history. Tickets would range from anywhere between $35 - $275, depending on how early you buy them and if they’re VIP tickets.

The idea strikes the right chord for locals like Michael DeLuca, who has lived in Jax Beach for the last two years.

“You can hear it from everywhere, you can hear it from the beach, you can hear it from the pier, so it’s not something you have to sit down and watch,” DeLuca said.

DeLuca said many of his warmer evenings are spent paddle boarding near the Jax Beach pier. His favorite nights are when he can hear live music from the pavilion on the beach.

“You’re out there thinking of the Hawaii Five-O song in your head, so this way you can hear other live music,” DeLuca said.

The festival would join others in Jax Beach like the Seawalk Music Festival, Springing the Blues, and Fin Fest. It would debut in March 2026 with hopes to continue every year.

City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the proposal Monday night, but details will still have to be ironed out.

The organizers proposed two days, but the current ordinance only allows for one day.

This “yes” vote is a change from form for the city. Jacksonville Beach has historically only allowed free music festivals at its venues. Under their definition, no more than half the space “inside” the festival can be paid, premium seating. At least half must be free.

The Spring Fling event would instead be 100% ticketed.

