Jacksonville businessman admits to dodging millions in taxes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local businessman has pleaded guilty to dodging millions in taxes over more than a decade.

Phillip Mak, a sales rep in Jacksonville, earned more than $10 million between 2008 and 2020 but didn’t pay the $3.7 million he owed in federal taxes, according to the Justice Department.

Even after getting notices and a tax lien from the IRS, Mak didn’t pay up for 13 years.

Instead, prosecutors say Mak tried to hide his money.

He sent $1 million to his partner, put his house in a trust run by her, and routed his income through a company account.

Mak admitted he did at least one of these things to avoid paying the IRS.

Mak could get up to five years in prison.

