2025 Jacksonville Christmas Light Guide

Get into the holiday spirit with a family drive through some of Jacksonville’s most dazzling Christmas light displays.

Check out our interactive map to help you locate top neighborhoods and homes decked out in festive lights across the city. If your home or office is lit up spectacularly this season, you can submit the address to have it added to their Christmas Light Guide. This way, others in the community can discover and enjoy your holiday creativity too.

Want to show off your amazing light display?!

Drop your address in the form below to have your light display added to the Christmas Light Guide!