Jacksonville City Council President to tout cuts in ‘government waste’

Jacksonville, Fl —

Jacksonville’s city council president is holding a briefing over efforts to cut property taxes and so-called ‘government waste.’ On Friday the City Council Finance Committee approved $13.5 in cuts. The committee restored $1.5 million for a new city virtual health program and nearly $2 million for Meals on Wheels. “We cut taxes for citizens, we put money back in reserves and we funded everything that needed to be funded for essential services.”, said President Kevin Carrico. The budget will need to be passed by the full City Council before October 1.

3 Big Things to Know:

A major improvement is coming, but it’ll require some construction pain. Groundbreaking is set this morning for the State Road 16/International Golf Parkway improvement project. The nearly $25 million project will expand State Road 16 to four lanes from International Golf Parkway to County Road 2209. It’s set to be wrapped up by the end of next year.

Members of Jacksonville’s New Town community gathered at the Kings Road Memorial park for a lasting tribute ahead of the two year anniversary of a racist shooting. Each of the victims were honored by plaques on trees near the Dollar General where they were killed. And a survivor bench was unveiled Sunday - it’s engraved with the names of the people who survived the mass shooting. City Councilmember Ju’coby Pittman says the tributes show a solidarity that lets the family know we won’t forget.

President Trump’s border czar is defiant after a federal judge ordered the closure of “Alligator Alcatraz.” Tom Homan says the order is “not going to stop” the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal authorities will continue making arrests. The judge ordered the immigrant detention center located in the Everglades to close within 60 days. The judge says state and federal authorities broke several environmental laws as they raced to build the camp. The state of Florida has appealed the injunction.

