Local

Jacksonville City Council President will nominate CSX executive for open seat on JEA board

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Arthur Adams
Arthur Adams Arthur Adams (CSX website)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council will consider putting a CSX railroad executive on the board of JEA.

Action News Jax told you last week that Arthur Adams was a front-runner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Council President Randy White plans to nominate Adams at Tuesday’s meeting.

After hearings, Adams could be confirmed as soon as mid-January.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax told you that the vacancy on the board came after Edward Waters University president Dr. A. Zachary Faison resigned from the board earlier this month.

It’s after Faison said the JEA board chair “reneged” on a verbal agreement to allow Faison to attend meetings virtually because of his other responsibilities.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!