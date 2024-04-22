Jacksonville city leaders recognize National Victims’ Rights Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week is National Victims’ Rights Week, and the city of Jacksonville representatives along with other local leaders are recognizing the rights and well-being of crime victims.

The main message they want to share is that victim survivors are not alone.

“It is a time for us to come together as a community, to not only acknowledge the pain and suffering that too many have endured but to also reflect on the progress many have endured throughout our community,” said Charles Griggs, the Director of Community Initiatives with the Mayor’s office.

Action News Jax also heard from a victim’s mom, who is now a victim’s rights advocate.

“To all victims, the wounded, to victims’ families, the saddened, to survivors, the silent and the broken, to the traumatized and to the shattered you are not what you’ve been through,” said Rose Devoe, a victim’s mother.

Rose Devoe never imagined November 2022; would be the last time she would see her 23-year-old son.

“My son Gabriel kissed my right cheek and told me he’d be back, sadly Gabriel never came back,” said Rose.

She said her son was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Arlington.

And as time passes, Rose continues to honor her son Gabriel but also is taking a stand to advocate for victims’ rights.

