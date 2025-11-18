Jacksonville Collard Green Festival returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Collard greens are a beloved Southern favorite, and everyone has their own special way of cooking them.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Jacksonville Collard Green Festival is returning, offering a flavorful start to the holiday season.

The event, hosted by Blue Zones Project and Clean Greens Mart is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the festival aims to highlight community, health and culture.

A complimentary shuttle will transport attendees to Eartha’s Farm and Market, where they’ll find seasonal produce and healthy pantry staples.

The festival will also feature family-friendly activities, including face painting, line dancing, and special guest appearances from Jaxson de Ville and the Jacksonville Roar Cheerleaders.

One of the main attractions is the collard green showdown. Local chefs, home cooks, and community legends will compete for the titles of Collard Green Kings and People’s Champ. Attendees will have the chance to sample the dishes and vote for their favorites.

This event will be on Saturday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clanzel Brown Community Center.

For more information visit here.

