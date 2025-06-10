Jacksonville community groups speak out against immigration raids across the nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People gathered in Jacksonville to stand in solidarity with protestors in Los Angeles calling for an end to immigration raids.

It comes as President Donald Trump sends the military to California to crack down on those protests. Dozens of people have been arrested, with law enforcement claiming the protests have turned violent.

On the other side of the country, protestors made their voices heard Monday night outside the Duval County Courthouse.

“We are calling for due process,” said Katie Chorbak, with 50501 Veterans. “That’s a guaranteed freedom in the Constitution, and that is not happening. It’s being usurped. With ICE raids, a lot of people are being deported to a foreign country without due process. So we need to stop the ICE raids.”

Jacksonville community groups also shouted in support of union leader David Huerta. Federal agents arrested Huerta in California last week for interfering with immigration enforcement. He was released from federal custody Monday on a $50,000 bond after a hearing in federal court in Los Angeles.

As tensions remain high in Los Angeles, Jamison Collin-Morita with the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance said she’s seen more local families living in fear of similar raids.

“I think that it’s really important that when people are scared like this and they feel like they can’t come out to these protests, they feel like they can’t be visible - so we have to be visible for them,” said Collin-Morita.

She added that they will continue to stand with Los Angeles and communities across the country.

“We have a large movement behind us, and we will not rest until these raids are put to an end,” said Collin-Morita.

Many protestors said they will be back out on Tuesday protesting a proposed ordinance in city council. That ordinance would block any city money from going to undocumented migrants

