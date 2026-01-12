Jacksonville convict sentenced to another prison term for sex offenses involving children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man will spend 15 years in federal prison after a judge sentenced him for receiving child sexual abuse materials over the internet, according to federal prosecutors.

Alexander James Koby, 40, will also have to pay $45,000 to child victims and spend another 15 years under supervision after his release.

Federal prosecutors said Koby, who has a history of similar crimes, was caught again after a search of his Jacksonville home in December 2022.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators seized a computer, cellphone, and hard drive, finding more than 100 videos and over 2,300 photos of children being abused.

Koby admitted to using the internet to search for illegal images and said he did it because he gets a rush from “living dangerously,” according to court documents.

He had recently finished a previous prison sentence for child pornography and was already under strict supervision.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.