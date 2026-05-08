Jacksonville corrections officer resigns after arrest on attempted sexual battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A now-former Jacksonville corrections officer is accused of attempted sexual battery in Southwest Florida.

Erik L. Zapata, 21, had an active arrest warrant from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

JSO’s Integrity Unit was made aware of the warrant on Thursday, and Zapata “has since been taken into custody,” JSO said.

Zapata was employed by JSO for just over two years and has resigned his position.

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JSO said Zapata’s arrest marks the 10th arrest of a JSO employee in 2026.

Action News Jax is reaching out to MCSO to obtain Zapata’s arrest report and to see if his mugshot is available.

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