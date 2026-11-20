JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city leaders are proposing a one-year moratorium on data centers. Councilmen Jimmy Peluso and Mone Holder have filed legislation that would impose a one-year moratorium on the acceptance, review, and approval of data center applications.

“We’re proposing this because I think it’s what the constituency wants,” Peluso told Action News Jax.

Right now, JEA says it provides power to six small-scale data centers, each using less than 5 megawatts. There are no hyperscale data centers in Jacksonville, which would require 100 to 500 megawatts each. The proposed moratorium would only apply to data centers using 15 megawatts of energy or more.

Peluso pointed to the area’s water supply. “We have a ton of water underneath us. So I would imagine that it would be a natural place to want to build a data center,” he said.

JEA says it does not have the capacity to accommodate a hyperscale data center. But the utility has received at least 50 requests for data center development in recent years. Peluso says that is one reason he feels a moratorium would be beneficial.

“This is all meant to kind of really take a look at our, have the planning department in JEA, and everyone kind of get on the same page,” Peluso said.

The bill would make an exception for existing data centers in Jacksonville. Peluso says it will be introduced to the full City Council on Tuesday.

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