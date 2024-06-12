Jacksonville couple hits $1M prize playing scratch-off three weeks before welcoming first baby

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple awaiting the birth of their baby struck gold on a popular Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket was sold at the Circle K in Jacksonville Beach, which was known as the Duval Exxon gas station. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

John Stanhill buys a scratch-off lottery ticket every day, with hopes one day he will take home a big prize.

“I never really thought it was going to happen,” Stanhill said. “I just let it ride.”

And he said his lucky day was April 29.

“I saw the matching number and I was just astounded,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

A $1 million win, left Stanhill and his better half, Victoria Oakley in shock.

“I thought there was a mistake,” Oakley said. “I thought it was not real. I went up to his work and it turned out to be real, it wasn’t a fake ticket.”

But the $1 million wasn’t the only winning this couple experienced.

A couple weeks later, they welcomed their son, Corbin.

Now as new parents, they are grateful for this money as they said it is lifting a big financial weight off their shoulders.

“We started a college fund for him,” Oakley said. “I had student loans that are no longer a monthly payment for me, so it’s been a tremendous relief financially for us.”

