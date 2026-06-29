Jacksonville drivers to get updates on upcoming road projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville drivers can learn more about upcoming road projects.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting public meetings to discuss median modifications at several locations in hopes of making the roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Here are the areas that will be discussed:

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Atlantic Boulevard - Construction of a directionalized median at Beacon Point Drive to eliminate northbound and southbound through and left-turn movements from Beacon Point Drive and the shopping center driveway to the north.

- Construction of a directionalized median at Beacon Point Drive to eliminate northbound and southbound through and left-turn movements from Beacon Point Drive and the shopping center driveway to the north. Beach Boulevard - Construction of directionalized medians at St. Johns Square Drive and the St. Johns Plaza driveway to eliminate northbound and southbound through and left-turn movements from the shopping center driveways to the north and south.

- Construction of directionalized medians at St. Johns Square Drive and the St. Johns Plaza driveway to eliminate northbound and southbound through and left-turn movements from the shopping center driveways to the north and south. San Jose Boulevard - Closure of the median south of Loretto Road to eliminate through and left-turn movements from the shopping center driveways, as well as left turns from San Jose Boulevard into the shopping center driveways.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 30, starting at 4:30 p.m. Public comment will begin at 5:30 p.m. To register to attend the virtual meeting, visit www.nflroads.com/virtualmeetings.

An in-person meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at the Southeast Regional Library located at 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd. An open house will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a presentation and public comment period at 6 p.m.

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