JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a Cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce this past summer, more local shoppers are seeking transparency about where their food comes from.

At 5 Points Farm in Riverside, consumers can observe their lettuce growing in mid-air and select produce to be harvested on the spot.

David Bane and his wife, Joann Bane, established 5 Points Farm in 2023. The facility relies on a soil-less vertical growing method designed to deliver water and nutrients directly to plant roots. Rows of vertical towers house crops suspended without dirt.

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“We use agricultural rock wool. Agricultural rock wool is a molten rock that is spun into a wool,” said David Bane.

Inside each tower, plant roots hang freely in the open air. An automated pump periodically kicks on to cascade nutrient-filled water across the exposed roots. Bane also plays what he calls plant music throughout the growing room, which he believes helps support plant development.

The farm currently cultivates dozens of plant varieties. In addition to crops growing in vertical towers outside that follow seasonal weather patterns, microgreens are grown in a climate-controlled shipping container on the property.

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“We have about 35 different varieties of plants in this room currently,” Bane said. The varieties include roughly 25 types of lettuce alongside herbs such as basil, parsley and dill.

For regular shoppers, the ability to obtain fresh greens directly from the farm has become a routine part of healthy eating. Customer Stephanie Aebi has been buying produce from the location weekly for approximately two years. She said, “I’ll tell you, this lettuce is life-changing. My fiancé and I, we eat it every single day. We make a salad.”

Social media has also driven new foot traffic to the farm store. First-time visitors Kayla Lawrence and Kenya Jamison recently visited the facility after discovering videos of the operation online. “We found this place on TikTok and we wanted to come check it out, and we did. It was super nice,” Lawrence said.

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For visitors interested in growing their own greens, the farm sells smaller personal tower units alongside setup supplies. “So, you buy the kit. It comes with seeds, rock wool, pH up and down, your A and B nutrient mix. It comes with everything that you need to learn how to grow,” Bane said.

The 5 Points Farm store is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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