Jacksonville firefighter accused of stealing from grocery stores 27 different times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter was arrested after allegedly stealing from Winn-Dixie grocery stores on at least 27 occasions.

Engineer Brian Albright, 51, was booked into the Duval County Jail on Monday for petit theft and later released on bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that it received reports of the thefts on July 29, involving incidents at three different store locations beginning in March. Due to Albright being a city employee, it was investigated by the Integrity Unit.

According to the police report, video evidence and receipts showed Albright intentionally failing to properly scan items at the self-checkout registers each time, including while on duty and uniformed.

Albright is believed to have stolen more than 100 items during the thefts.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to see if any disciplinary action is being taken. At the time of publishing this article, we are still waiting to hear back.

