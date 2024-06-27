Jacksonville firefighters respond to fire at junk yard on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire on West Beaver Street where a bulldozer caught fire at a junk yard.

People were working to disassemble a vehicle that had fuel in it and the fuel caught fire.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.