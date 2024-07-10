Jacksonville Housing Authority receives a $2.3 million grant from HUD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 local families are going to get federal assistance to help lift them to homeownership and financial stability.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) received a $2.3 million Jobs Plus grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday.

This is JHA’s second time being awarded this grant. The first time was in February of 2020.

The Jobs Plus program helps residents of Jacksonville Housing Southwind Villas with employment-related services, supportive services and community support for work.

“I am employed now and working towards homeownership,” said Lineshia Bryant, a single mom, who was introduced to the Jobs Plus program several years ago.

Lineshia now is transitioning out of public housing and is growing her career.

“It just helped me out a lot,” said Lineshia. “Just to provide a better life for my kids so its very satisfying.”

Latesha Jackson, the data specialist for the Jobs Plus program said out of the $2.3 million, there is no certain amount allocated to one person or family. But you do need to be living in public housing to be eligible for the funds.

“Whatever they need, we don’t limit anybody, we don’t limit anything,” said Jackson. “Whatever it is that going to make them prosperous or self-sufficient is open.”

The program is first come, first serve. If you are seeking assistance, all you have to do is apply.

