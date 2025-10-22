Jacksonville Humane Society offering free adoptions at Pet Adoption Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you’re looking to add a furry member to your family, the Jacksonville Humane Society is hosting the Jacksonville Pet Adoption Festival this Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The two-day event will offer free adoptions for hundreds of cats and dogs. Before the adoption is finalized, all pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on their vaccinations.

“Coming out of the summer months, shelters are operating over capacity with lots of great pets looking to become a part of your family,” says Lawrence Nicolas, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “By joining forces with our friends from across the region, we are hoping to not only empty our shelters but fill local families with the unconditional love that a pet brings.”

You can find more information on the Jacksonville Pet Adoption Festival at the Jacksonville Humane Society website. You can also find a list of cats and dogs that are up for adoption.

