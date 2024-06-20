Jacksonville Humane Society and Petco Love begin mission to find homes for 2,000 dogs and cats

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Let’s find homes for local dogs and cats!

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), Petco Love, and animal welfare groups across the state have set the mission to find homes for 2,000 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies in shelters.

The Petco Love Florida MEGA Adoption Event will take place on June 28, 29, and 30 in Petco stores and local animal shelters.

One of those MEGA events will happen Fri., June 28, and Sat., Jun. 29 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds at 510 Fairground Pl. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. each day. Parking is free.

Hundreds of animals looking for forever homes will be available for adoption from 12 different Florida shelters, seven of which are local to Northeast Florida. These include:

Bradford County Animal Services

Clay County Animal Services

Jacksonville Humane Society

Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services

Nassau County Animal Services

Nassau Humane Society

Putnam County Animal Services

All adoption fees will be waived during this weekend’s event. All animals will be vaccinated according to age requirements and altered (spayed/neutered) before adoption.

“We can’t wait to be back at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds and see families find their new best friends. Summers are tough for shelters nationwide, and this is a chance to change the lives of many dogs and cats,” Denise Deisler, JHS CEO said. “Petco Love has greatly supported Florida’s lifesaving efforts for years, and we deeply appreciate their dedication to animal welfare. We look forward to Floridians coming together to support our shelters!”

If you can’t make it out to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds over the weekend, both JHS and ACPS will be open on Sun., June 30, offering waived adoption fees all day.

From 2012 to 2019, MEGA Pet Adoption Events took place at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds several times per year. A smaller-scale MEGA event occurred in June of 2023 at the Avenues Mall.

