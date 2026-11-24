JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is advising travelers flying out of Jacksonville International Airport to arrive at least 2 hours before departure time ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The two-hour recommendation is intended to give travelers adequate time to find parking, check luggage and navigate through airport security.

Airport officials expect between 14,000 and 15,000 passengers will fly through the airport on peak travel dates. Officials identified the peak days as Wednesday, Nov. 25, Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30.

Because of the anticipated holiday crowds, officials advise travelers to expect longer lines and wait times and plan accordingly.

Parking availability across airport facilities can be checked in real time on the airport website. For drivers picking up inbound passengers, a complimentary cell phone lot is available adjacent to the aviation authority’s administration building on Pecan Park Road. Travelers with questions regarding valet parking can direct inquiries to 904-741-3900.

The airport has several parking options with varying daily and short-term rates. Spaces in Economy Lot #1, Economy Lot #2, and Economy Lot #three are available for $10 per day. The daily surface lot costs $2 every half-hour up to a daily maximum of $16. The daily garage charges $2 every half-hour up to $22 daily, while the hourly garage costs $2 every half-hour up to $26 daily.

Firearms are prohibited at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. The TSA website offers a comprehensive list of prohibited items in checked and carry-on bags under its “What Can I Bring?” section.

Passengers with disabilities, medical conditions, or those needing extra assistance can consult the TSA Cares program, and real-time checkpoint wait times are published online here.

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