Jacksonville International Airport breaks ground on massive project to expand Concourse B

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the promise of six new gates, two new security lines, additional restaurants to enjoy, and other improvements, the new Concourse B expansion at Jacksonville International Airport is officially underway.

The project’s planning has been 16 years in the making. Now, it’s all finally coming to fruition after the project’s groundbreaking at JIA Friday morning.

“They’re going to have more space in the terminals, they’re going to have more gates for new flights on airlines. It’ll just be more spacious, more concessions, shorter lines to get coffee, you name it,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said at Friday’s groundbreaking. “It’ll be it’ll be a benefit our passengers.”

While some improvements are already being seen, like the new state-of-the-art monitor and overhead signage at security checkpoints, the overall Concourse B expansion, a three-phase project, is set to be completed in 2026 -- bringing plenty more amenities for all JIA travelers.

“I’m just excited that it’s expanding and it’ll be definite positive for Jacksonville,” said Teddi Birch on Friday as she was waiting for her husband outside security.

Another positive of the project: a brand new parking garage with 2,000 additional spaces, helping relieve some of the headaches travelers experience. It’s one huge piece of the overall $340 million Concourse B expansion project.

“It’s been getting fuller and fuller,” Birch said about travelling at JIA. “So you’re kind of driving around quite a bit trying to find a spot but not too bad, though. But that would be nice if there was more space.”

While the project is underway over the next two years, travelers arriving and departing at JIA’s existing concourses should not be impacted.

