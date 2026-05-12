Jacksonville IRONMAN: Safety measures, routes, and traffic impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is set to host its first-ever IRONMAN event on Saturday, with more than 1,900 competitors expected to participate.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says more than 500 officers will work to ensure the safety of participants as they swim, bike and run across the city.

The rigorous multi-sport race will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 2.4-mile swim in the St. Johns River.

IRONMAN Swim Course (IRONMAN)

Following the swim, athletes will embark on a 112-mile bike ride through San Marco, the Southside, Nocatee and Ponte Vedra.

IRONMAN Bike Course (IRONMAN)

The event will conclude with a 26.2-mile run through Downtown and Riverside.

IRONMAN Run Course (IRONMAN)

Residents should anticipate traffic impacts all day on Saturday and add extra travel time.

For those planning to boat, the portion of the St. Johns River between Metropolitan Park and Memorial Park will be blocked off from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic will be impacted all day on Saturday along the race routes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.