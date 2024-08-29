Local

Jacksonville Jaguars ranks low on list of NFL’s most valuable teams

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jaguars open preseason with win against Chiefs JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forbes ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars the 26th most valuable NFL team on its NFL’s Most Valuable Teams List 2024 released on Thursday.

The Jags are worth $4.6 billion. That’s a 15% increase from 2023.

The team’s operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is $139 million.

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team, worth an estimated $10.1 billion. They’re the first franchise to reach a $10 billion value.

At the bottom of the list is the Cincinnati Bengals at $4.1 billion.

