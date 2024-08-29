Jacksonville Jaguars ranks low on list of NFL’s most valuable teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forbes ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars the 26th most valuable NFL team on its NFL’s Most Valuable Teams List 2024 released on Thursday.

The Jags are worth $4.6 billion. That’s a 15% increase from 2023.

The team’s operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is $139 million.

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team, worth an estimated $10.1 billion. They’re the first franchise to reach a $10 billion value.

At the bottom of the list is the Cincinnati Bengals at $4.1 billion.

