Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announce promotions schedule for 2026 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Triple-A National Champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp released its promotion schedule for the 2026 season. The team says this year there will be five Military Appreciation Nights, five Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, and two Honey Dripper weekends.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will receive their Triple-A National Championship Rings on Opening Day, March 27. The Jumbo Shrimp will be giving away a replica of their championship ring on March 28 as part of championship celebration weekend.

Other notable promotions this season include Fantasy Football Punishment Night on April 2, Love at First Pitch on May 7, Dancing with the Shrimp on July 30, and Who Stole Scampi Mystery Night on July 31.

The popular Honey Dripper uniforms will return this season on May 23-24 and August 29-30 with Honey Dripper-themed giveaways.

We are so excited to be able to announce many new and unique promotions for the upcoming 2026 season while also continuing with many of our favorites from past years like outstanding fireworks shows and giveaways every Saturday,” said Jumbo Shrimp President and General Manager Matt Goudreau. “We hope Crustation Nation is ready celebrate our 2025 Triple-A National Championship team on Opening Weekend and continues to provide that famous Duval support for another great season at VyStar Ballpark ahead.”

You can see the full promotions schedule for the Jumbo Shrimp on the team’s website.

