Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascots to directly deliver love and baseball for Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Love is in the air, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ensures that this Valentine’s Day is one to remember.

Offering a unique twist on traditional gifts, the team’s Valentine’s Day ticket special includes a personal delivery by none other than their beloved mascots, Southpaw and Scampi.

For those looking to surprise their sweetheart with something extraordinary, the Jumbo Shrimp Sweetheart Surprise package delivers the perfect blend of romance and baseball fandom. Featuring a rose from Arlington Flower Shop, four undated reserved ticket vouchers for the upcoming 2024 season, Sweet Pete’s candy, a Jumbo Shrimp Valentine’s Day card, and a Jumbo Shrimp decal, this package is designed to delight lovers of all ages.

On February 13th and 14th, Southpaw and Scampi will embark on a mission to spread love and cheer throughout the greater Jacksonville area, personally delivering these special packages to lucky recipients. Delivery slots are limited, so early booking is advised to ensure availability.

Priced at just $150, the Jumbo Shrimp Sweetheart Surprise offers an unforgettable experience for baseball enthusiasts and romantics alike. To arrange delivery and secure a spot on Southpaw and Scampi’s Valentine’s Day itinerary, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Jumbo Shrimp front office at (904) 358-2846.

This Valentine’s Day, let the Jumbo Shrimp help you hit a home run in the game of love.

