Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveil beer collaboration, special ticket bundle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are adding a new collaborative beer to VyStar Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp teamed up with Aardwolf Brewing Company to unveil the new “Big Shrimpin’” lager. The new lager will be available during their game against the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp describe the new collaborative beer as “Bursting with bright orange zest, a smooth touch of honey sweetness,” and packed with bold flavor for an easy finish.

“Crustacean Nation, this pint’s for you,” said Aardwolf Brewing Company owner Preben Olsen. “We’re proud to partner with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to bring Big Shrimpin’ Lager to the ballpark. This beer celebrates the fun, flavor, and community that make every game day unforgettable. Looking forward to raising a toast with all of you!”

As part of the celebration, the team is announcing a special “Big Shrimpin’ ticket package.” The package includes four dugout reserved tickets, a replica 2025 Triple-A National Championship ring, and a Big Shrimpin’ beer or soda/water per person for just $40. The ticket package is only valid for the game on April 15.

You can buy the ticket package on the Jumbo Shrimp website.

Big Shrimpin’ will be at every concession stand and bar at VyStar Ballpark, as well as Aardwolf Brewing Company’s taproom on Hendricks Ave.

Big Shrimpin’ will also be available during the Jumbo Shrimp’s “Bark and Brew” pre-game event on April 19. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group