JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season brings beloved city-led festivities like fireworks displays, parades, and more, but the survival of those events may be in jeopardy after voters approved Amendment 3.

The City of Deltona’s Christmas parade is back on after initially being canceled due to the anticipated financial impacts of Amendment 3’s passage.

That’s thanks to community groups stepping in to help cover the costs.

But the ordeal, which made national news, now has other communities throughout Florida questioning whether taxpayer-funded holiday festivities may survive after property tax revenues drop starting next fiscal year.

“There will be cuts next year, and our citizens will feel those cuts,” said Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-At Large, Group 4).

Carlucci said he wouldn’t be surprised if some of Jacksonville’s holiday traditions ended up on the chopping block as city leaders attempt to reconcile with an anticipated $200 million budget shortfall next year.

“It’s gonna be a paradigm shift, and we’ll see what happens,” said Carlucci.

This year, the city allocated $7.9 million to special events.

Those include the Florida-Georgia Game, MLK Breakfast, Jazz Fest, World of Nations, Veterans Day Parade, Downtown Holidays, Light Boat Parade, the Airshow and 4th of July Celebration.

The mayor’s office said those events will go on as planned this fiscal year, but added, “No decisions or commitments have been made for future years”.

“I don’t believe that we’re going to be canceling a ton of stuff here in Jacksonville. I don’t know about Jax Beach. You know they do a fireworks show. They do other stuff there. I don’t know if they’re gonna have the kind of money to pull that off,” said Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District7).

While Peluso said he’s optimistic Jacksonville’s holiday traditions can survive in a post-Amendment 3 world, he argued it may require some creativity moving forward.

“Maybe it means we have to really beg and borrow from corporate sponsors to help put them on, but I think the taxpayer tends to want cool things like this,” said Peluso.

At least for now, the festivities are set to continue.

That includes the Light Boat Parade, which will roll through the St. Johns River this weekend.

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