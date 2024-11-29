Local

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade happening Saturday night

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade Nov. 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. (Credit: City of Jacksonville)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved Jacksonville holiday tradition returns on Saturday: the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Vessels of all shapes and sizes will light up the St. Johns River.

You can watch the parade from the North and Southbank Riverwalk.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.

The night will wrap up with a fireworks show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!