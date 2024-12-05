Jacksonville man killed, woman injured in Union County motorcycle crash

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — One person from Jacksonville is dead and another is severely injured after a motorcycle crashed in Union County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man was driving the motorcycle with a 20-year-old female passenger.

They were traveling west on State Road 100 from State Road 121. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and ran into the center median.

According to the crash report, the motorcycle rotated clockwise and overturned, ejecting both people.

The case is pending further investigation.

