Jacksonville man receives lengthy prison sentence for sex crimes

53-year-old Joshua Keith Davis has been sentenced to 270 years in federal prison for the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, between 2011and 2013, Davis produced child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting infants. He distributed the material to several people online, and he was found in possession of CSAM again in 2022.

A jury found Davis guilty on August 11, 2025.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group