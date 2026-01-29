Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty to selling meth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man will spend over a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. A judge sentenced 53-year-old Jaime Rosario Ang to 15 years and eight months in prison for two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Ang sold meth to an undercover detective on multiple occasions between 2022 and 2023, totaling over 1.2 kilograms. The documents add that Ang bought a rifle from the undercover detective, which lead to the detective identifying himself as law enforcement.

Agents found 517 grams of meth, 52 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and two loaded magazines.

