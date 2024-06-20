Jacksonville man sentenced for downloading child sexual abuse materials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Octavio Adalberto Robledo, from Jacksonville, has been sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for downloading videos and photos of young children being sexually abused, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

According to court documents, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detective, who was also an FBI task force officer, was investigating people in Florida who were actively receiving child sexual abuse material on the internet using a particular online file-sharing network. The detective downloaded material from a particular IP address traced to an apartment in Jacksonville where Robledo was living.

In April 2017, two FBI agents interviewed Robledo. He let the agents take his computer to search and admitted to using file-sharing programs to find child sexual abuse material. After his interview, he went to Argentina and stayed for six years.

The FBI found 655 photos and two videos of child sexual abuse on his computer.

He was arrested at the Miami International Airport after returning from Argentina in July 2023. Robledo then pled guilty in March 2024.

In addition to prison time, the 54-year-old has been ordered to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

