Jacksonville man warns of growing ‘brushing scam’ after mysterious package arrives in mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is warning others after receiving what appeared to be a harmless package in his mailbox last week — only to discover it may be connected to a growing nationwide “brushing scam.”

Danny Grabill said he found a small rolled-up mailer in his mailbox and initially thought little of it.

“It was rolled up,” Grabill said.

But after opening it, he quickly became suspicious.

“When I saw the bag, I instantly went, ew,” he said.

Inside the package was an empty mailer and a QR code that Grabill said he nearly scanned. After searching the sender name, “Davve Garzaz,” online, he said he found hundreds of complaints from people across the country reporting similar mailings.

“This is happening all over the nation. These packages are going everywhere,” Grabill said.

Consumer protection experts say the packages may be tied to a brushing scam, where unsolicited deliveries are used to create fake verified purchases and boost online seller ratings.

The Better Business Bureau said it has only recently started receiving reports connected to the scam, but complaints are rapidly increasing.

“We have seen a huge influx of the volume of consumers coming here to report this very situation, over 2,000 people in the last month,” BBB CEO Holly Salmon said.

Salmon said scammers are relying on curiosity to lure victims into scanning QR codes included in the packages.

“What scammers are hoping is that you will scan that QR code. The risk then begins there,” Salmon said. “Best case scenario they’re hoping for some sort of online purchase. Or they’re going to lead you to a situation where they’re going to ask you for personal information.”

Grabill said he worries older adults could be especially vulnerable.

“There are so many gullible senior citizens that they’re preying on, and they don’t know,” he said.

The BBB advises consumers not to scan QR codes or interact with unexpected packages from unknown senders.

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