Jacksonville man wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Lottery announced that 61-year-old Billy Pitman, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on November 17.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $638,100.00. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.09 million.

Pitman purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 11380 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 74 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2024-2025. Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $66.9 billion in prizes, created 2,350 millionaires, and generated more than $20.09 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

