Jacksonville marks Women Veterans Recognition Week

Jacksonville, Fl — This week, we honor the powerful journey of women who have served our nation.

Women Veterans Ignited is hosting a week of events highlighting women who have invisible scars from service.

“One out of ten women that you encounter would have served in the military. We have a large community of women veterans here in Northeast Florida.”, said Dee Quaranta, President and CEO at Women Veterans Ignited.

The nonprofit helps women who have served on active duty, National Guard or Reserves transition into the civilian community with the tools they need to be self-sufficient.

This 12th Annual Women Veterans Recognition Week features a series of events designed to educate, empower, and celebrate.

Women Veterans Ignited operates a resource center to provide supportive services and resources to women veterans.

But they are scaling back after Quaranta says her organization lost $955,000 in state funding.

“We’re having to downsize and close our doors a few days a week to make sure that we are still at least provide the food pantry. I don’t know if we’ll continue to outreach to the entire state. But locally we will do what we can. I have a great team of employees who are also women veterans and they’re saying we’ll just come and work. We’re not going to get paid.“, Quaranta said.

The organization is turning to other potential funding sources to fill the gap, and Quaranta is hoping that the community rallies together to help them keep the doors open.

One way to support Women Veterans Ignited is by sponsoring Saturday’s gala, which will honor legends of service.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group