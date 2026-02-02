Jacksonville mayor to host new round of town halls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville says Mayor Donna Deegan will host a new round of town halls. The city says the town halls will discuss the Deegan administration’s efforts to make housing and health care more affordable, shore up underserved neighborhoods, and improve infrastructure across the city.

The first town hall will be at William Raines Senior High School on Tuesday, February 3.

The rest of the town halls will be the following locations:

Tuesday, February 17 - Westside High School

Thursday, February 19 - Fletcher High School

Thursday, February 26 - Samuel W. Wolfson High School

Tuesday, March 3 - Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

Thursday, March 12 - Mandarin High School

Tuesday, March 24 - Springfield Middle School

Tuesday, March 31 - Fort Caroline School of the Arts

All town halls start at 6:00 p.m. and will go until 7:30. The town halls are free, open to the public and do not require preregistration.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group