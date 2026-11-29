JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Desean Antoin Ford, a 55-year-old Jacksonville man, has pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud. Ford faces up to 30 years in federal prison after securing a fraudulent residential loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to his plea agreement, Ford applied for the VA-guaranteed loan in 2021 to purchase a home for himself. A mortgage lender ultimately approved the loan, which was $245,520. Ford agreed to forfeit that entire sum during proceedings.

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Prosecutors said the licensed mortgage broker made multiple misrepresentations during the application process to hide the identity of his actual employer and artificially inflate his assets.

Despite working in the mortgage industry, Ford listed a commercial cleaning company as his employer on the paperwork. He also submitted copies of what purported to be two months of personal bank statements.

When compared to genuine records, the versions Ford supplied were altered to add over $90,000 to his account balances and include fabricated payroll deposits.

To further support the loan request, Ford provided falsified pay stubs and W-2 forms from the cleaning business. When subpoenaed, the payroll company named on the records confirmed it had no record of managing payroll or preparing pay stubs for the cleaning business.

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Following the guilty plea, U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe emphasized the seriousness of misleading federal agencies.

“Providing misleading or false information to obtain benefits from federal programs is a serious offense,” Kehoe said. “Our office commends the work of our law enforcement partners in eliminating fraud and abuse wherever it is found.”

Cheryl L. Mason, inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs, warned that such deceit damages assistance programs created for military families.

“VA Home Loans are a hard-earned benefit intended to help veterans and their families achieve homeownership,” Mason said. “Fraudulent applications for VA benefits divert resources away from veterans and put taxpayer funds at risk.”

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The prosecution aligns with broader federal initiatives against fraud. On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division to investigate and prosecute the misuse of taxpayer funds.

A federal court has not yet set a sentencing date for Ford.

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