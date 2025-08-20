Jacksonville mother of 5 missing for 2 days found alive in woods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who disappeared Monday was found alive in the woods Wednesday after a massive rescue effort by police and firefighters.

Kayla Bailey was last seen early Monday morning by one of her daughters as she left her home on Maxville Boulevard, her family told Action News Jax. Authorities said she could be in danger, sparking a search that covered the community and nearby wooded areas.

The Sky Action News Jax drone took video of the dense forest where Bailey was found. First responders described the discovery as a relief after she had gone two days without food, water, or shelter.

“She was found in a wooded area just off a trail,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Monts said. “She was laying on the ground. She was alive and well when rescuers walked up on her.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department search teams spotted Bailey’s feet from UTVs before reaching her.

“Search teams went out on UTVs … They were able to see her feet in the woods … and went and found her,” JFRD Chief Gary Kuehner said.

Authorities mapped out the extensive search, which included officers on horseback, on foot, and by boat.

“She was within three-quarters of a mile,” Kuehner said.

Hours after Action News Jax interviewed him, Bailey’s husband, Joshua Bailey, was booked into jail on charges of violating probation and a domestic violence-related restraining order. Authorities said the arrest was not connected to the investigation of his wife’s disappearance.

“The charges that he was arrested for are totally unrelated to the missing person’s investigation,” Monts said.

Bailey spoke briefly with her rescuers, though officials have not shared details. The fact that she is safe brought relief to the search team.

“Our victim was recovered alive and well. Which is great news to us,” Monts said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bailey’s disappearance.

