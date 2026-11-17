JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan announced Tuesday that a solid waste company has been operating unlawfully in the city by storing coal ash, an operation she says was never reviewed by local leaders and could put residents at risk.

The city has ordered the company, Keystone, to stop all operations in Jacksonville. Deegan said the order is aimed at protecting the health and safety of residents.

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Deegan said Keystone receives coal ash from a power plant in Puerto Rico, stores it at its terminal in the Talleyrand neighborhood and then trucks it to a landfill in Georgia.

Coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury and arsenic. Without proper management, it can pollute waterways, groundwater, drinking water and the air.

In August, the St. Johns Riverkeeper and another environmental group filed a federal lawsuit against the company, accusing it of contaminating local groundwater and the St. Johns River.

Deegan outlined the city’s order at a press conference earlier Tuesday.

“We are now following through as the law provides,” Deegan said. “The City of Jacksonville has ordered Keystone to: stop accepting solid waste, including coal ash; remove any that is stored locally and take it to a lawful facility within 45 days.”

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Deegan said the rules for handling solid waste in Jacksonville apply to everyone—if Keystone wants to continue operating in the city, she said, it must apply for a permit like any other business in the industry.

Action News Jax received the following statement from Keystone:

“Keystone Terminals values its role as a community and corporate partner. We strive to comply with the city and responded to their notice from October. We do not believe the work being done at our Talleyrand facility requires this level of permitting, but we are working with the city to do what is necessary to resolve this issue.”

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