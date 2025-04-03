Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute laying off workers, closing locations in deal with Baptist Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New changes are coming for a major local orthopedic group, set to impact over dozens of workers and thousands of patients in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute is shutting down at least six rehab locations and laying off more than 100 employees.

JOI is the sports medicine provider for several high-profile teams in Jacksonville, including the Jaguars, Sharks, Jumbo Shrimp, and the Jacksonville University Dolphins.

The shakeup comes as physicians are buying back most of the practice from Baptist Health.

Baptist told Action News Jax on Wednesday it is taking over five of the rehab locations, but did not say which ones.

Below are all of the rehab and physical therapy locations listed on JOI’s website:

Atlantic

Arlington

Baptist Beaches

Fleming Island/Clay County

Mandarin

Nassau Rehab

Nocatee

North

Point Meadows

San Marco

South

World Golf Rehab

Baptist sent the following statement, which reads, in part:

“As part of this transition, JOI is planning to restructure, which will result in the closure of several locations and the elimination of certain positions. These decisions were not made lightly, and JOI is committed to helping all impacted employees understand their benefits and providing resources for career continuity to ensure a smooth transition.”

The statement also revealed details of the transaction. According to Baptist, the Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute (JOI) sold its stock to Baptist Health in 2011. The original deal left an option for this buyback.

“A group of JOI physicians signed an agreement to repurchase the stock and return to operating as an independent practice once the transaction closes in approximately 90 days,” stated Baptist. “JOI and Baptist will continue working together and remain committed to providing the community with excellent orthopedic care, as always.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.