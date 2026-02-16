Jacksonville pastor calls for faith-led action after weekend teen violence at The Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a weekend of chaos involving teenagers at The Avenues Mall, a local pastor is mobilizing the community for a faith-led call to action, to ask for more people to step up as mentors.

On Saturday night, reports of shots fired led to a lockdown at the mall. The panic began after a fight broke out among a group of teens, sending crowds of shoppers running for safety. In the aftermath, at least one vehicle in the parking lot was found with a blown-out window.

Rev. Korey O’Neal, the program director for Project RISE, said the incident served as a breaking point.

“Saturday’s incident just ignited something in me,” O’Neal said. “I’m inviting all pastors, all spiritual leaders to come out. We have to do something to save the youth of our city. I’m passionate about it, and I’m making a call and a plea.”

O’Neal is organizing a prayer vigil and community rally this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Friendship Fountain.

He also serves as pastor at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries.

The choice of location is significant; last summer, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had to break up a “teen takeover” at the fountain that involved an estimated 600 to 700 minors. O’Neal hopes that by gathering at the site of past disruptions, the community can find solutions to prevent future crime.

The call for action comes amid a string of incidents involving local youth, including a knife attack on a school bus and various threats reported at several Jacksonville high schools.

O’Neal was recently honored by the FBI for his work alongside law enforcement to combat violent gang activity. Despite his recognition, he said the mission is deeply personal. As a father of four children, ranging in age from 3 to 18, he is concerned about the environment they are growing up in.

His message to the city’s youth is one of accountability and potential.

“You have a choice of doing what’s right. You have a choice of doing what’s wrong,” O’Neal said. “You have a choice of having a bright future, or you have a choice of being in a grave or being in a prison for the rest of your life. I believe in you. I hope you believe in you.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. O’Neal has extended an invitation to all local spiritual leaders, parents, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to attend.

