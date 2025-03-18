Jacksonville police arrest two in June 2023 Durkeeville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has solved a nearly two-year-old murder case. Officers have arrested both Breanna Harris and Dontarrius Fiffer for second-degree murder and attempted robbery for crimes dating back to 2023.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For almost two years, JSO officers looked for the people responsible for the death of 34-year-old Antonio Walden who was found dead in his car in June 2023 with a single gunshot wound on W. 6th St in Durkeeville.

The sheriff’s office put out a post on social media that said the department will never stop fighting for justice for victims even years later- here being Antonio Walden and his family.

Both Fiffer and Harris are being charged for Waldon’s murder.

Dontarrius Fiffer already has several pending charges against him, including unlawful sexual activity with minors and possession of a controlled substance.

Action News Jax reported back in June of 2023 officers went out to the scene in the early morning after neighbors said they heard gunshots. They found Walden deceased in the front seat of his car.

Nobody else was inside.

According to police records, it did appear the suspects and the victim knew each other.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.