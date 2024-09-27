Jacksonville police investigating Mixon Town shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in Mixon Town on Thursday evening.

According to JSO, officers on Beaver Street heard multiple gunshots around 8 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When they arrived on the 700 block of Eaverson Street, they found an adult man with “what appeared like gunshot wounds.” The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Classification of the incident is pending as JSO investigates.

If you know anything, contact the authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.