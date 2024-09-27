Local

Jacksonville police investigating Mixon Town shooting

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Crime tape

(Fergregory/Adobe Stock )

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in Mixon Town on Thursday evening.

According to JSO, officers on Beaver Street heard multiple gunshots around 8 p.m.

When they arrived on the 700 block of Eaverson Street, they found an adult man with “what appeared like gunshot wounds.” The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Classification of the incident is pending as JSO investigates.

If you know anything, contact the authorities.

