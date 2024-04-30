Local

Teenager shot in abdomen in Magnolia Gardens this morning

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff and Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a female teenager was shot this morning in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

Around 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Mahalia Drive, which is near West 45th Street and New Kings Road.

An initial investigation revealed two people got into an argument, and the teenager was shot in the abdomen, according to JSO.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are two suspects in custody.

There is also no further threat to the community.

