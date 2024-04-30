Teenager shot in abdomen in Magnolia Gardens this morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a female teenager was shot this morning in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

Around 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Mahalia Drive, which is near West 45th Street and New Kings Road.

An initial investigation revealed two people got into an argument, and the teenager was shot in the abdomen, according to JSO.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said there are two suspects in custody.

There is also no further threat to the community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.