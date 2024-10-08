Jacksonville police need help finding missing man

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 68-year-old man missing from the Westside. Andre St. Phard has been diagnosed with dementia and was reported missing by his family at about 9:40 p.m. Monday.

St. Phard is 5′5″, 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, pink tie, and black pants.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

