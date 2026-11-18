NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police officer was arrested in Nassau County on Monday night following a reported battery, JSO said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Jonathan Vest was arrested on a battery charge after an argument escalated into a physical fight, according to law enforcement officials.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Monday evening in reference to a reported battery, JSO said.

Deputies made contact with the reporting victim and Vest. Investigators determined that a verbal argument between the victim and Vest had turned physical.

Deputies arrested Vest for battery for his part in the physical altercation and transported him to the Nassau County Jail without further incident, JSO said.

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Action News Jax is requesting Vest’s arrest report from NCSO.

JSO said Vest has been employed as a police officer with the agency since July 2016.

Department officials said Vest has been administratively reassigned while criminal proceedings are conducted.

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