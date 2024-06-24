Jacksonville police officer arrested for DUI, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters announced the arrest of Officer Todd Chupp for a DUI.

According to Sheriff Waters, Officer Chupp has been with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for 9 years and 7 months. As a result of his arrest, he has been stripped of all authority and is subject to an internal investigation.

Waters said that on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a call about a driver slumped over a vehicle. Upon arrival, the located Chupp showing signs of impairment with an open alcohol container in his car.

Chupp wasn’t on duty and was in his personal car. He refused a field sobriety test at the scene.

This arrest marks the 9th arrest of a JSO employee this year.

